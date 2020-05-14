Expand / Collapse search

NWSL team is first Chicago pro club with female PA announcer

Published 
Sports
Associated Press
article

Chicago Red Stars forward Sam Kerr (20) celebrates after scoring a goal in game action during a NWSL game between the Chicago Red Stars and the North Carolina Courage on July 21, 2019 at SeatGeek Stadium, in Bridgeview. ( Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire )

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League have become the first Chicago professional team to hire a female public address announcer.

Lindsay Eanet is a member of the team’s supporters section and the daughter of longtime Chicago sportscaster and Northwestern football play-by-play voice Dave Eanet. The Red Stars announced her hiring on Wednesday.

She graduated from the University of Missouri and earned a master’s degree from Liverpool Hope University.