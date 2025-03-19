How one Chicago man's vision transformed the city — and made Chicagohenge possible

The Brief Twice a year, the sun perfectly aligns with Chicago’s grid system. The phenomenon, known as Chicagohenge, occurs during the spring and fall equinoxes. The city’s unique design, credited to Edward Brennan, makes the spectacle possible.



Every spring and fall, Chicago’s skyline transforms into the perfect frame for a celestial event known as Chicagohenge.

During the equinoxes, the sun rises directly due east and sets directly due west, aligning perfectly with the city's grid system.

The result? A breathtaking visual where the sun is framed between rows of buildings, creating an ideal photo opportunity for locals and visitors alike.

Chicago's Grid System

The backstory:

Jennifer McElroy of the Chicago Architecture Center explains that modern architecture plays a key role in enhancing the phenomenon.

"We have a lot of modern buildings. There's a lot of glass and steel. There's a lot of reflection that happens. There's a lot of interesting angles that you can take," said McElroy.

Chicago’s gridded street system, which makes Chicagohenge possible, was not always part of the city’s design.

In the early 1900s, Edward Brennan, a Rogers Park resident, saw the growing city becoming increasingly disorganized, with duplicate and even triplicate addresses confusing residents and mail carriers alike.

McElroy shares how bad the situation became:

"It got to the point where even the U.S. Post Office said, 'We're not going to deliver here anymore because we can't figure this out.' So he came up with the idea to have Chicago on a grid system," said McElroy.

Brennan’s proposal was officially incorporated into Daniel Burnham’s 1909 City Plan, shaping Chicago’s layout into what it is today—a structured, navigable city that also happens to align beautifully with the equinox sun.

Finding the Perfect Spot

Local perspective:

With its towering skyline and open plazas, Chicago offers countless vantage points to witness Chicagohenge. McElroy notes that the city’s planning required open spaces, making it easy to find clear views of the rising and setting sun.

"Chicago planners, Chicago builders, forced the city to have space. The plaza that we're in right now was required by law. So there's room to breathe. There's room to view these spectacular phenomena that happen," said McElroy.

While downtown remains a prime spot, McElroy encourages photographers to explore beyond the Loop.

"You could go south. We have beautiful buildings on the south. You could go north; We have beautiful buildings on the north. They're all on that grid system, too. So I really challenge photographers, cause I really like to see the photos, to get out into those neighborhoods and find those beautiful historic buildings that fall along that grid," said McElroy.

What's next:

The great thing about Chicagohenge is that it will happen twice a day, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, meaning both early risers and night owls have a chance to see it.

Whether capturing the first light of dawn or the sun dipping below the horizon, this rare mix of urban planning and natural beauty remains one of Chicago’s most spectacular sights.

For the best view, find a clear east-west street, set up your camera, and watch as nature and architecture align in perfect harmony.