How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV, streaming, watch parties and deals

After the Chicago Bears raced back to stun the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round, it set up the next stage for the Bears.

The next challenger: Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional round of the NFC Playoffs.

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC and NFL+ (Chicago area only)

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

The Bears' return to Sunday Night Football means they get one of the biggest primetime crews in America. Mike Tirico will have the play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth will be the analyst and Melissa Stark will be reporting from the sidelines.

Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 18

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: 5:30 p.m. CDT

At first, this looked like it was going to be a rematch from the Black Friday game. The Eagles were hosting the 49ers, with a chance to win with a last-minute touchdown. The 49ers held.

That means the Los Angeles Rams will come to Chicago.

These two teams have played in the playoffs before. Back in January 1986, the Bears hosted the Los Angeles Rams at Solider Field in the NFC Championship Game. Rams' standout running back Eric Dickerson faced off against Samurai Mike Singletary and the Bears' defense. That 1985 Bears' defense led the way as the Bears shutout the Rams 24-0.

Forty years later, the Bears will welcome the Los Angeles Rams again to Soldier Field.

Here are some numbers to know: The Bears are 10-2 against teams outside of the NFC North. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has played in two games where the weather dipped below 50 degrees; in those games, Stafford had a 60 percent completion percentage, 512 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

The early forecasts have temperatures dipping below 20 degrees at Soldier Field at game time.

The homefield advantage might help the Bears.

Chicago Bears 2025 Season

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Week 10: Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20

Week 11: Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17

Week 12: Chicago Bears 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Week 13: Chicago Bears 24, Philadelphia Eagles 15

Week 14: Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 21

Week 15: Chicago Bears 31, Cleveland Browns 3

Week 16: Chicago Bears 22, Green Bay Packers 16

Week 17: San Francisco 49ers 42, Chicago Bears 38

Week 18: Detroit Lions 19, Chicago Bears 16

NFL Playoffs

Wild Card Round: Chicago Bears 31, Green Bay Packers 27

Divisional Round: Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams watch parties

Bears fans won't have to watch the game alone. Bars and venues across the city are hosting parties complete with food specials, drink deals, and big-screen coverage.

When: 4-9 p.m.

Where: 5215 S. Harper Ave. (Hyde Park)

Details: Specials include $10 burgers, chicken sandwiches and wings, $5 Maker’s Mark shots and $5 Abita beers.

When: Doors open at 2 p.m.

Where: 3520 S. Halsted St.

Details: All-ages watch party featuring the game on a 40-foot screen. Guests encouraged to bring a folding chair.

When: Kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

Where: 2924 N. Broadway (Lakeview)

Details: Bears-themed mango margaritas available all week. During the game, Cesar’s will offer half-priced appetizers.

When: Kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

Where: 1638 W. Belmont Ave.

Details: $25 game-day platters, $20 domestic beer buckets, $5 mimosas and $5 Tullamore D.E.W. shots.

When: Opens at 2 p.m.

Where: Wrigleyville: 3516 N. Clark St, River North: 155 W. Kinzie St.

Details: $4 tacos, $10 nachos, $5 domestics and Bears-themed shot specials.

When: 4:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: 1745 W. North Ave.

Details: $20 reservation applied toward final bill. Seating not guaranteed, RSVP required.

When: 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: 110 W. Hubbard St.

Details: $50 ticket includes open bar.

When: 5 – 11:30 p.m.

When: 407 N. Clark St.

Details: Beer and seltzer buckets available, $1.50 wings and $10 nachos. RSVP encouraged.

When: 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: 228 W. Chicago Ave

Details: Margarita, wing, and flatbread deals.

Deals and freebies

Crave Cookies (Chicagoland locations): Buy four cookies, get two free on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Fat Rosie’s: $1 tequila shots for every Bears touchdown and $2.50 tacos during games. Naperville location excluded from the tequila promotion.

The Weiners Circle: If the Bears win the Super Bowl, the restaurant says it will hand out free hot dogs at the championship parade and offer free hot dogs to players for life.