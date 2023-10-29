Human remains found in field in Archer Heights, police say

Human remains were found Saturday night on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 6:18 p.m., police say the remains of an unknown victim were discovered in a field behind a business in the 4900 block of S. Archer Ave.

The location where the remains were found is near Curie High School in the city's Archer Heights neighborhood.

No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 32 has obtained an email that was sent to parents of students at Curie High School from the principal.

"Dear Curie Parents and Guardians,

I am writing to inform you that we received a report from the Chicago Police Department that skeletal remains were discovered behind a building located in the neighborhood near our school yesterday evening. CPD is currently investigating this situation. We have received reports that there is inaccurate information circulating on various social media posts that this incident took place immediately behind our school building. Based on the information we have at this time, we do not believe that this situation has any connection to Curie. I will follow up with you if we receive any new information that impacts our school. We expect tomorrow's school day to proceed as normal.

If your child is aware of this situation and voices any fears or concerns to you, please let us know so we can ensure their social-emotional needs are met. Thank you for your continued support. Please contact me directly if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Principal Peñuelas"