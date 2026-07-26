Chicago mass shooting leaves 6 hurt in Humboldt Park, police say

It was unclear if anyone had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The victims ranged in age from 33 to 46.

A mass shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday left six people injured and hospitalized.

Six people were injured in a mass shooting on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

An unidentified gunman shot the victims while outside in the 900 block of N. Central Ave. in Humboldt Park around 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police listed the victims:

A 35-year-old man was shot and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the finger and taken to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 46-year-old woman was shot in the back and twice in the foot. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the hip and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.