3 charged in Humboldt Park robbery

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Humboldt Park
Seyvon Woodring (CPD)

CHICAGO - A man and two teenage boys were charged in a robbery on the West Side.

Seyvon Woodring, 22, of South Holland and two 16-year-olds were arrested Thursday at 11 p.m. in connection to a robbery that happened minutes earlier in Humboldt Park

The offenders robbed a 19-year-old man in the 1400 block of North St. Louis Avenue. 

The teens were charged with one count of robbery Woodring was charged with aggravated robbery and indicating he has a weapon. 

The offenders were scheduled to appear in court Saturday. 