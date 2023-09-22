3 charged in Humboldt Park robbery

article

A man and two teenage boys were charged in a robbery on the West Side.

Seyvon Woodring, 22, of South Holland and two 16-year-olds were arrested Thursday at 11 p.m. in connection to a robbery that happened minutes earlier in Humboldt Park.

The offenders robbed a 19-year-old man in the 1400 block of North St. Louis Avenue.

The teens were charged with one count of robbery Woodring was charged with aggravated robbery and indicating he has a weapon.

The offenders were scheduled to appear in court Saturday.