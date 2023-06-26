Humboldt Park shooting leaves man dead

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Pulaski Road.

He was transported to Mount Sinai where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.