Several protesters arrested during rally at Israeli consulate in Chicago

Protesters gathered at the Israeli consulate at Ogilvie Station Monday morning, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Chicago police shut down the 500 block of West Madison as several hundred people gathered to make their voices heard.

Outside Ogilvie Station, several people could be seen in handcuffs and getting into police wagons.

FOX 32 was told that those protesters who were detained had the option of being arrested or ticketed, but most were voluntarily arrested.

Earlier in the morning, protesters were able to get inside the station and filled the second and third floors, chanting, protesting and refusing to leave.

Three groups took part in the protest including the Jewish Voice for Peace, IfNotNow and NeverAgainAction.

"I cried and was shocked on October 7, as was every other Israeli and Jew and beyond," said Esty Dinur, a member of JVP-Madison who is Israeli-American and the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. "There is never an excuse for a military force targeting civilians. I am still in shock and still crying as I watch Israel exact merciless revenge on thousands of children, women, the elderly, the disabled and other innocents, destroying hospitals, schools, homes, infrastructure and withholding water, food, medicine, fuel and electricity to those still alive. I repeat: There is never an excuse for a military force targeting civilians. I am here today to demand a ceasefire now and an end to targeting innocent people. There is no other way to prevent endless bloodshed. Never again means never again, for anyone."

Those who were arrested at the protest will be processed at the 1st District Police Station and be released.



