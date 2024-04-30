Huntley carnival abruptly canceled over safety concerns, following chaotic Lake in the Hills event

A carnival slated for this weekend in Huntley has been abruptly canceled, police announced on Tuesday.

The Citius Illinois Baseball and More Brewing carnival, scheduled for May 3-5, will not proceed due to "logistical and safety concerns," authorities stated.

The cancelation follows a similar shutdown of a carnival in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills last weekend. Law enforcement responded to calls just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday reporting fights at the carnival and its nearby parking lot in the 100 block of North Randall Road.

Upon arrival, officers encountered large crowds and ongoing altercations. Police intervened to disperse the crowds and later opted to close the carnival to ensure public safety. No injuries were reported.

Lake in the Hills police issued a statement refuting social media rumors alleging gunfire or stabbings, asserting that they found no evidence to substantiate such claims.

"Any social media statements regarding a shooting, shots fired, or stabbing as related to this incident is considered unfounded at this time," Lake in the Hills police stated.

Following discussions between the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce and law enforcement, it was decided to shutter the carnival on Sunday as a precaution.

FOX 32 reached out to Huntley police to determine if the cancelation of their town's carnival is linked to the closure of the Lake in the Hills event. However, no response has been received yet.