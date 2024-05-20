Chicago severe weather threat: Tornadoes possible on Tuesday

After a bout of strong to severe storms on Monday, conditions have temporarily calmed in the Chicago area.

Attention is now turning to Tuesday, with the Storm Prediction Center placing the western third of Chicagoland under an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) and the remainder of the area under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather.

Storms may initiate as early as late Tuesday afternoon, with the most significant activity expected in the evening and nighttime hours. Residents should be prepared for all potential hazards, including damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes.

The weather is expected to calm by midweek. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be dry, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Shower chances return on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will remain warm, ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s.