Carnival chaos in northwest suburb: Police shut down festivities due to unruly crowds

A carnival in a northwest suburb turned chaotic Saturday evening, prompting law enforcement to shut it down for public safety.

Lake in the Hills Police said they received calls just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday for fights erupting at the carnival and its nearby parking lot in the 100 block of North Randall Road.

When officers arrived, they saw large crowds gathered in the area as fights were occurring.

Police worked to disperse the crowds and cleared the scene. It was later decided to shut down the carnival to keep the public safe. No injuries were reported.

The police department issued a statement cautioning against social media rumors alleging gunfire or stabbings, stating that they have found no evidence to support such claims.

"Any social media statements regarding a shooting, shots fired, or stabbing as related to this incident is considered unfounded at this time," Lake in the Hills police said on social media.

Following conversations between the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce and police, a decision was made to close the carnival on Sunday as well, out of precaution.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact police at 847-658-5676. Anonymous tips can also be sent via text message by sending "TIP LITHPD" to 888777.