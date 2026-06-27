I-57 crash in Chicago suburb leaves 1 dead, traffic delays, ISP says

The Brief A deadly crash on I-57 in Chicago's south suburbs is causing traffic delays on Saturday morning. The crash involved an IDOT vehicle, ISP said. One person died and another was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.



A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs has left one person dead and caused traffic delays due to lane closures early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-57 near the Calumet River in Blue Island around 4:45 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

An Illinois Department of Transportation SUV and a passenger car had crashed and pulled over to the left shoulder. While stopped, another car hit them.

One person was killed in the crash, ISP said.

A second person was also injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately clear.

Both lanes were closed to traffic due to the accident investigation.

It was unclear what exactly led to the crash.

ISP is investigating the crash.