Chicago mayor issues statement on ICE agents at O'Hare Airport

The Brief Federal immigration agents were deployed at O’Hare Airport. The Department of Homeland Security says the officers will assist with non-screening duties. Mayor Brandon Johnson says Chicago will monitor the situation closely.



Federal immigration agents have been deployed at O'Hare Airport, prompting concern from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Johnson said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent about 75 Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (ICE) to O'Hare starting Monday.

According to DHS, ICE agents will perform non-screening support duties such as monitoring exit lanes, making routine passenger announcements and helping with line management.

The new roles are intended to allow Transportation Security Administration officers to focus on passenger and baggage screening.

Johnson said he has "concerns" about the deployment of ICE agents at airports.

"We will closely monitor the deployment and use every tool we have to ensure that people, no matter their immigration status, can travel to and from Chicago safely and without harassment from the federal government," Johnson said.

He also said the city is in communication with TSA Local 777 leadership and airport partners.

At this time, Midway International Airport is not expected to have a similar deployment. City officials said there have been no significant delays tied to the plan but advised travelers to check flight times and allow extra time at the airport.

Big picture view:

President Donald Trump said over the weekend he would use federal immigration officers to help field long airport security lines starting Monday unless Democrats agreed on a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats have pledged to oppose funding for DHS unless reforms are made in the wake of an immigration crackdown in Minnesota that led to the fatal shootings of two protesters.

The presence of ICE agents at airports, Trump said, would be to assist the TSA, which is facing a shortage and call-out of workers as they’re going unpaid during the shutdown. ICE is continuing to be funded through the shutdown.

Reuters and CNN were reporting ICE agents had been deployed to at least 13 airports, based on information from sources and social media posts:

Cleveland

Atlanta

Houston

New York (JFK and LaGuardia)

New Orleans

San Juan

New Jersey

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Fort Meyers

ICE agents were clearly identified and working at least one major airport – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. They could be seen wearing ICE police vests and helping with crowd control and line management at the TSA checkpoint, where the line stretched for several hours.