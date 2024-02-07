IDOT workers authorize strike amid contract negotiations

Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) workers overwhelmingly authorized a strike Tuesday as they continue to demand a fair contract.

Teamsters Local Union 916 represents more than 4,000 IDOT workers across the state of Illinois. The Labor Union said 1,600 members voted and 96% authorized a strike.

IDOT employees say they have been "plagued by understaffing" as the amount of work grows with Rebuild Illinois infrastructure projects.

The Labor Union claims the government pays new hires extremely low wages – within the federal poverty levels.

This is the first time that the Professional Technical bargaining unit has conducted a Strike Authorization Vote. The Highway Maintainers have also never conducted a strike vote.

Over the weekend, 91% of the Highway Maintainers voted to strike.

The union has not said if or when workers might be walking off the job.