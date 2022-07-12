15-year-old girl found safe after being kidnapped in Dolton; Amber Alert canceled

An Amber Alert was canceled early Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped Monday afternoon in Dolton, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said around 3:30 a.m. the child had been safely located.

Around 2:42 p.m., Dolton police said a 15-year-old girl was taken by an unknown suspect who was wearing a mask and driving a black 2005 Ford 500 sedan.

Soon after, the Ford was spotted by an Illinois State Police trooper on northbound Interstate 94 at West 87th Street, state police said. During a chase, the Ford sideswiped another vehicle and pushed that vehicle into the side of a state police squad car.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Ford then fled from the scene of the crash, ISP said.

Suspect's vehicle in Amber Alert

The officer in the squad car was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.