Dolton police chase: Vehicle involved sideswiped ISP squad car, possibly kidnapped reported juvenile

Suburban and state police were chasing a vehicle that was involved in a possible kidnapping Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Dolton police began the pursuit of a black Ford passenger car. The Ford was then spotted by an Illinois State Police trooper on northbound Interstate 94 at West 87th Street, officials said.

The Ford then sideswiped another vehicle and pushed that vehicle into the side of a state police squad car, officials said.

The Ford then continued to flee from the scene of the crash.

The officer in the state police squad car was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.