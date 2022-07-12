Illinois Amber Alert: 15-year-old Antaneya Smith kidnapped in Dolton

An Amber Alert was issued late Monday night for a 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped earlier in the day in Dolton, Illinois.

Around 2:42 p.m., Dolton police say Antaneya Smith was taken by an unknown suspect who was wearing a mask and driving a black 2005 Ford 500 sedan.

Soon after, the Ford was spotted by an Illinois State Police trooper on northbound Interstate 94 at West 87th Street, state police said. During a chase, the Ford sideswiped another vehicle and pushed that vehicle into the side of a state police squad car.

The Ford then fled from the scene of the crash, ISP said.

The officer in the squad car was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Antaneya Smith is described as a Black female, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Smith was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a white shirt, a pink cropped hooded sweater, and white gym shoes.

Antaneya Smith | Amber Alert

The Ford sedan she was taken in has the Illinois license plate registration DG20425, Dolton police said. The vehicle has front end damage that was sustained while the suspect was fleeing law enforcement.

The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on I-90/94 at 87th Street around 2:54 p.m.

Suspect's vehicle in Amber Alert

Anyone with information should call 911.