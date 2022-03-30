Illinois bill would require condo boards to give unit owners access to building records more quickly

A state senator who represents part of Chicago's North Lakefront wants to improve access to building maintenance records for condo owners.

In the wake of last year's collapse of an oceanfront tower in South Florida, Sara Feigenholtz wants the Illinois General Assembly to require condo boards to release any reserve study of required maintenance work within 10 business days.

"When a unit owner that's not on the board asks for, you know, the declaration and a list of all the maintenance that needs to be done on a building, and a building's financials, that they should be able to get them in a reasonable time. Sometimes it takes a long time. And it's frustrating," said state Sen. Feigenholtz.

Feigenholtz's 'Reserve Studies Transparency' bill passed the Senate this week, and now heads to the House for approval.