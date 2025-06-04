Illinois college student had thousands of AI-generated child porn images: report

The Brief A Northern Illinois University student allegedly had thousands of AI-generated child porn images. Investigators said he paid to have photos of real girls altered using AI to make them appear nude and sold the images.



A student at Northern Illinois University allegedly had thousands of images of child pornography generated using artificial intelligence.

Michael B. Erickson, 19, was charged this week with nearly two dozen counts of child pornography, according to police reports by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Erickson (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

An online tip led investigators to Erickson’s residence hall. Investigators obtained a search warrant and on May 1, they interviewed Erickson, who allegedly admitted to creating deep fake images of people, which are AI-generated images of real people.

Investigators took two cell phones and a computer as evidence and found more than 20,000 images of "suspected child sexual abuse material," according to the police report, which included a combination of videos, photos and deep fake images.

There were also several deep fake photos depicting a victim in which AI was used to make her appear nude. Erickson allegedly uploaded real photos of the victim to Telegram and paid to have the clothing removed.

The victim told investigators she was 17 years old at the time the photos were taken. Investigators said there were other AI-generated nude photos of the victim, some in which she might have been as young as 16.

In total, he disseminated more than 25 deep fake images of the victim between Feb. 28 and March 6 of this year, the report said.

Investigators said Erickson allegedly did the same with photos of four other victims, all of whom were underage at the time the photos were taken. A photo of one victim was taken when she was 13 years old, the report said.

The report said there were "several thousand" other images on the phone of minors who have yet to be identified.

Investigators also said they found alleged messages between Erickson and others to whom he sold the photos. In one conversation on March 5, Erickson was asked on Snapchat why he made so many photos, to which he is alleged to have said, "to sell them to boys."

In a statement, a Northern Illinois University spokesperson said the school was aware that a student was arrested "under serious charges" on Monday. The spokesperson said the student was no longer living on campus housing and referred questions to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Big picture view:

Last year, the Illinois General Assembly passed a law prohibiting the creation of AI-generated child sexual abuse images, which went into effect this year.