Illinois coroner identifies man killed by Aurora police following chase

The Brief The Kane County Coroner has identified the man fatally shot by Aurora police as 19-year-old Christopher Lepe, of Aurora. An autopsy was conducted, but the official cause and manner of death are pending. The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force continues its investigation into the incident.



Authorities have identified the man fatally shot by Aurora police early Wednesday morning following a chase that began in Geneva.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deceased as 19-year-old Christopher Lepe, of Aurora.

What we know:

The incident started around 1:30 a.m. in Geneva when an officer approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot at 1500 South Randall Road.

The driver, suspected of being intoxicated, refused to exit the car and drove off, dragging the officer.

Aurora police later spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, leading to a pursuit that ended when officers deployed stop sticks near South Broadway and Hazel.

Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said Lepe displayed a weapon, prompting two officers to fire their guns. Officers and deputies provided aid before paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office was notified of Lepe’s death at approximately 3:30 a.m. and conducted an autopsy the same day. The official cause and manner of death are pending. Toxicology samples were collected for further forensic analysis.

What they're saying:

Kane County Coroner Dr. Monica Silva, in a statement, said her thoughts are with everyone affected by yesterday's incident.

"The Kane County Coroner’s Office extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all those affected by the loss of Mr. Lepe during this profoundly difficult time. Our thoughts are with the community and all individuals impacted by this tragedy."

What's next:

Authorities have not released body camera footage of the incident, stating the investigation is ongoing.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force continues its investigation into the shooting.