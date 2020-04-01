Illinois COVID-19 cases climb to 6,980; total number of deaths now 141

Illinois health officials on Wednesday announced 986 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 6,980.

There are also another 42 deaths from the disease in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s death toll is now 141 people.

Ten of those newly confirmed cases are inmates at Stateville Correctional Center, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office. There are now 42 inmates with confirmed cases at the maximum security prison.

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.