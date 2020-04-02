Illinois COVID-19 cases climb to 7,695; total number of deaths now 157

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Thursday announced 715 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 7,695.

There are also another 16 deaths from the disease in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s death toll is now 157 people.

The virus has now been reported in 61 of the state's 102 counties.

A veteran officer in the Chicago Police Department died of COVID-19 early Thursday, officials said. The officer’s death is the first in the nearly 14,000-person department, which has seen more than 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

