Woman pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing of baby in Chicago's Gage Park

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The Brief Tatiana Maxwell pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the death of 1-month-old Nyhnia Stovall in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood. Prosecutors allege Maxwell fatally stabbed the infant before jumping from an upper-level window and being taken into custody. Discovery motions were filed, and Maxwell is due back in court on Sept. 21.



A woman accused of fatally stabbing an infant girl on Chicago’s Southwest Side pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge during a court appearance on Tuesday.

What we know:

Tatiana Maxwell, 25, of Chicago, entered the plea in connection with the May 13 death of 1-month-old Nyhnia Stovall in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

Prosecutors said Maxwell fatally stabbed the infant inside a residence in the 3000 block of West 59th Street and jumped from an upper-level window. Chicago police said Maxwell was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital after suffering injuries. Police also recovered a knife during the investigation.

The video below is from a previous Fox Chicago report.

What they're saying:

One witness described what he saw at the scene.

"I didn’t see it (the baby) bleeding, but it looked limp and after that, they put two kids in the squad car… they took off and then, at that point, more squad cars came and two ambulances," he said. "Then I saw the lady hit the ground. I didn’t see where she jumped from, but I did see her hit the ground and then fall on her side."

What's next:

During the hearing, motions for discovery were filed, and Maxwell's next court appearance was scheduled for September.