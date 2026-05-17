Chicago crime: Woman fatally stabbed baby girl in Gage Park, police say

The Brief A 25-year-old woman was arrested in the fatal stabbing of an infant on Chicago's Southwest Side last Friday. Tatiana Maxwell was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the alleged stabbing, police said. The baby was identified as Nyhnia Stovall by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.



A woman was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing an infant girl on Chicago’s Southwest Side on Friday morning.

What we know:

Tatiana Maxwell, 25, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the alleged stabbing, according to the Chicago Police Department.

She was arrested moments after the stabbing of the baby in the 3000 block of W. 59th Street in Gage Park, police said.

The baby was identified as Nyhnia Stovall by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Maxwell was quickly arrested in the 5800 block of S. Maryland Avenue.

Police said last week that the suspect jumped from an upper-level window and was injured. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene and charges were pending.

What they're saying:

One witness described what he saw at the scene.

"I didn’t see it (the baby) bleeding, but it looked limp and after that, they put two kids in the squad car… they took off and then, at that point, more squad cars came and two ambulances," he said. "Then I saw the lady hit the ground. I didn’t see where she jumped from, but I did see her hit the ground and then fall on her side."

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The video in the above player is from a previous report.