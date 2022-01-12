Illinois COVID-19 hospitalization record ‘smashed’, Pritzker says help on the way

Gov. JB Pritzker announced new help Wednesday for Illinois hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The governor said the state will send more than 2,000 health care workers to hospitals in need. As many as 918 workers are already in place with the rest arriving by next Friday.

The state has also created COVID-19 reaction teams to respond quickly with about 575 additional workers.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said hospitalizations have reach a record level.

"We have never had this many COVID patients in the hospital at any point in the pandemic, not in spring of 2020. Not in the winter of 2020," Ezike said. "This is the absolute highest number and not just by a couple. Our previous totals have been smashed."

Over 7,100 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, about 1,000 more than the previous record