Illinois' fifth $250 million installment addressing local transportation needs announced

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that a fifth $250 million installment as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program is being made to counties, municipalities and townships to address local transportation needs.

According to a news release from Pritzker's office, the latest installment was announced in McLean County, where the funding will advance a $7.9 million project to improve Meadows Road, supporting the expansion of the region’s agricultural and green energy industries.

"Rebuild Illinois has repaired or replaced over 3,500 miles of roads and nearly 350 bridges statewide. We’ve dedicated over $60 million to the visual arts center at ISU, with over $40 million in additional investments around campus. We’re investing in Heartland Community College, and adding an Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Academy there, too," Pritzker said. "Today I’m excited to announce the next $250 million in support for municipal and county projects. With these new funds, we are helping to build projects like Meadows Road in every corner of Illinois – spurring more economic development across the state."

According to the release, the state’s first capital construction program in more than a decade, the governor’s Rebuild Illinois plan is investing a total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments to advance projects in 2,856 counties, municipalities and townships. Projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs, with financial oversight from IDOT.

A complete list of local agencies and awards can be viewed here.

"If you are making a delivery, commuting or traveling in Illinois, you are relying on a local road to get you where you need to go," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "There is no such thing as a federal, state or local road in Illinois – they are all part of one multimodal system. Under Gov. Pritzker, we are getting the resources in the hands of our local partners so they can make the improvements they need to strengthen our status as the transportation hub of North America."

According to the release, the funding from the previous four $250 million installments to improve local transportation already have supported an estimated 2,290 projects across the state. Projects include: $82.6 million rehabilitation with intersection improvements on Lake Cook Road in Cook County, $13.5 million rehabilitation of the 130th Street bridge in Chicago, $8.9 million widening of Cedar Road in Will County, $3.7 million resurfacing and improvements to Springfield Road in Tazewell County, and $2.6 million resurfacing and rehabilitation of Lincoln and Springfield avenues in Urbana.

The funding via Rebuild Illinois is in addition to the regular contributions to local governments through the state’s motor fuel tax formula, which already accounts for an increase of $914.2 million since the capital program passed in 2019, the release states.

"These improvements to Meadows Road are important to both the safety of our local infrastructure and to our communities’ continued economic recovery and growth," said State Representative Dan Brady (R-Normal). "I want to thank the Governor, and I want to thank the local officials who worked with us to ensure Rebuild Illinois funds would be available to help move this project forward to construction this spring."

Rebuild Illinois is investing a combined total of $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth, the release states. The landmark capital program is not only the largest in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.