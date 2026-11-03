Live election results: Illinois governor's race

The Brief Gov. JB Pritzker is seeking a rare third term as Illinois governor against Republican Darren Bailey, who lost to him in 2022. Bailey is trying to broaden his appeal among Democratic voters, while campaigning with Cook County GOP Chairman Aaron Del Mar as his running mate. The race also comes as Pritzker faces growing speculation about a possible 2028 presidential run.



Gov. JB Pritzker is seeking a rare third term and faces Republican Darren Bailey, a downstate farmer and former state lawmaker.

The governor is elected statewide to four-year terms.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois Governor's Results

Illinois Election Results 2026

For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois election results 2026.

About the Illinois Governor's race

Background:

Bailey first garnered attention for his stance against pandemic-era restrictions imposed by Pritzker and became the top choice of Republican voters in the Prairie State for his MAGA-esque attacks on Chicago and Democratic leaders.

But after losing to Pritzker by double digits in 2022, including by a nearly three-to-one margin in the voter-rich Cook County, Bailey took a different tack this cycle in an effort to attract more support in Democratic strongholds.

Bailey picked Aaron Del Mar, the chairman of the Cook County GOP, as his running mate for lieutenant governor. After the death of four family members, including his son, in a tragic helicopter crash last year, Bailey told the Chicago Tribune about his heightened "compassion centers."

This year's election also comes as Pritzker has increasingly been named as a potentially serious contender for the Democratic nomination for president in 2028. His growing national profile, more frequent appearances on national television and rhetorical tussles with President Donald Trump have all served as further clues for political pundits about Pritzker's future.

The governor has deflected questions about his future plans, saying he's been more focused on running for re-election as governor, although he did tell Vox that he was "flattered" by all the presidential buzz.