Illinois group calls for federal funds as childcare costs double

Any parent will agree that childcare has become unbearably expensive, and officials say the costs of infant and toddler care has doubled since the time before the pandemic.

The childcare crisis in Illinois, which has cost families a combined nearly five-billion-dollars, has doubled since 2018.

The group "Ready-Nation Illinois" says federal funds that helped supplement programs during the pandemic are expiring.

They say almost three-quarters of parents are being impacted, and now they are calling on state and federal funding to help.