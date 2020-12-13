Illinois head coach Lovie Smith relieved of duties after five seasons

article

Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced on Sunday that Lovie Smith has been relieved of his duties as head football coach after five seasons.

Offensive Coordinator Rod Smith will finish the season as the acting head coach as Smith will not coach the final game of the season, Whitman said.

“Lovie Smith led the Illinois football program with unquestioned integrity during his nearly five years of service,” said Whitman. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Smith and will always be grateful to him for providing a steady, experienced hand at a time when our program required stability. His unshakeable leadership, never more needed than during this pandemic, will be forever remembered."

“Nonetheless, based on extensive evaluation of the program’s current state and future outlook, I have concluded the program is not progressing at the rate we should expect at this advanced stage in Coach Smith’s tenure,” Whitman continued. “To achieve our competitive objectives, I believe new leadership of the football program is required. I will always look fondly on the time Lovie and I have spent together. I wish him and MaryAnne nothing but the best.”

In his five seasons coaching the Illini, Smith compiled a 17-39 overall record and 10-33 record in the Big Ten, including a 2-5 mark in 2020.

The Fighting Illini’s best finish under Smith was fourth place in the Big Ten West Division in 2019.

Whitman says the athletic program will launch a national search to identify Coach Smith’s successor immediately.