Illinois health officials report 6,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 deaths

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO - Illinois health officials Sunday announced another 79 deaths from the coronavirus and 6,003 new confirmed cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has recorded 900,370 positive coronavirus cases and 15,202 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state’s testing positivity rate was reduced from 8.0%. Saturday to 7.8% Sunday, officials said.

As of Saturday night, 4,389 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 991 in the ICU and 546 on ventilators.