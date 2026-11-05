Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch won't seek another term amid Democratic opposition

The Brief Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch announced Thursday he will not seek another term as speaker amid growing opposition from fellow Democrats. A coalition of 26 current and incoming House Democrats opposed Welch, citing concerns over his leadership and handling of workplace issues. House Democrats will now choose a new speaker, with sources saying the Black Caucus wants the next leader to come from its ranks.



Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch announced Thursday that he will not seek another term as speaker, ending a fight over whether he had enough support among House Democrats to keep the gavel.

Welch will not seek another term

The backstory:

Welch had faced growing opposition within his own caucus, with 26 current and incoming House Democrats calling for new leadership.

The lawmakers did not name a potential replacement or cite a single reason for opposing Welch, but concerns have centered on his handling of sexual harassment allegations involving former state Rep. Harry Benton, as well as complaints about workplace culture.

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy has also reportedly criticized Welch's interactions with staffers, calling some of his conduct "inappropriate." Cassidy has said she is not interested in becoming speaker.

Welch has apologized for his handling of the Benton allegations and formed a working group aimed at addressing workplace culture, but some lawmakers have said those steps do not go far enough.

The leadership fight comes on the heels of an election in which Democrats expanded their power in Springfield under Welch's leadership.

Welch would have needed 60 votes to retain the speakership. With Democrats projected to hold at least 83 seats, opposition from 26 Democrats would have left him short of that threshold without support from Republicans.

Four members of Welch's leadership team were among those opposing him.

Welch also appeared unlikely to receive an endorsement from Gov. JB Pritzker. During an exclusive interview with FOX Chicago, Pritzker was noncommittal when asked whether Welch should remain speaker.

What they're saying:

Welch released the following statement Thursday:

"I have worked tirelessly to serve this House Democratic Caucus. It is one that I love, and deeply respect. I have always told the caucus that our time in this space is finite, but we are playing an infinite game. Diversity is our strength, but unity is our power. Together, we passed historic legislation on transit, cannabis and energy, and secured greater investments in education. We defended vulnerable seats and grew our majority in every election under my leadership, building a historic House Democratic majority. I am proud of this work, but I serve at the pleasure of the caucus, and I want our caucus to lead in unity and take on the mandate we received from voters this past election confidently. With that, I look forward to joining the caucus as we usher in our next leader and take our party further into the future."

What's next:

Members of the coalition opposing Welch are confident the group of 26 lawmakers will remain united. The opposition could grow, with some Democrats who did not sign onto the effort also expressing dissatisfaction with Welch's leadership.

Sources told FOX Chicago's Brandon Pope that members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus will not support a new speaker unless that person comes from their ranks.

House Democrats will now have to determine who will succeed Welch as speaker.