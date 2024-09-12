Illinois Lottery player wins $3 million from scratch-off ticket purchased at Circle K: 'My mouth dropped'

The Brief An Illinois Lottery player from Morris won $3 million from a $30 scratch-off ticket purchased at Circle K in Channahon. The winner initially wasn’t sure they had won the top prize but confirmed it by scanning the ticket at the store. The Circle K will receive a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, and the winner plans to remodel their house and travel.



An Illinois Lottery player is in shock after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket this week!

The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at the Circle K gas station and convenience store at 26950 W. Eames in Channahon.

"I still can’t believe this actually happened – to me!" said the winner. "Scratch-off lottery games are my favorite and my local gas station had a brand-new game on display so I bought three tickets. After I scratched the third ticket, I was pretty sure I had won the top prize, but I wasn’t 100% positive."

The Morris woman said she was on edge the entire weekend because she couldn't verify if she had actually won!

"I wanted to verify the ticket, but the lottery prize center was closed for the weekend. Then I remembered that I could scan the ticket at the store, and when I did, my mouth dropped, and I went numb," the winner said.

The Illinois Lottery said the anonymous woman won the top prize on a $30 $3,000,000 Super Bonus scratch-off ticket.

When asked what she would do with the life-changing amount of money, the winner said she plans to remodel her house and travel.

For selling the winning ticket, the Circle K will receive a bonus of $30,000.

So far this year, more than 43 million Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold with players winning over $1.1 billion in prizes.

For more information on the Illinois Lottery, click here.