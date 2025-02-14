Sweet surprise! Illinois Lottery player wins $600K jackpot on Valentine's Day

One Illinois Lottery player woke up to the sweetest Valentine’s Day gift—a $600,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot.

What we know:

The winning ticket was purchased online, and the player matched all five numbers in the Wednesday, Feb. 12, evening drawing to claim the $600,000 prize, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 5-19-31-35-38. No further details about the winner have been released.

In the same drawing, more than 17,000 winning tickets were sold, totaling over $639,000 in prizes for Illinois players.

Lucky Day Lotto:

Lucky Day Lotto is exclusive to Illinois, with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

So far this year, more than one-million Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold and players have won more than $7.9 million in prizes, lottery officials said.

Tickets for Lucky Day Lotto can be purchased in-store, online or through the Illinois Lottery app.

To learn more, or to buy tickets, follow this link.