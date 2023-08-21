Illinois Lottery player wins largest Fast Play jackpot in history

An Illinois iLottery player won the largest Fast Play jackpot this week!

The online player won a whopping $1,248,040 after playing Fast Play Twenty 20s Monday morning.

According to Illinois Lottery officials, the jackpot for the Fast Play game starts at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In addition to the person who won the jackpot, nearly 69,000 winning Fast Play tickets were sold Monday, netting Illinois lottery players over $2.84 million in prizes.

About four months ago, another Illinois iLottery player won $1,000,056 playing Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot.