Illinois Lottery player wins over $1M with Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold online

An Illinois iLottery player won over $1 million with a Lucky Day Lotto ticket this week.

The lucky online player matched all five numbers for the Monday, Jan. 9 evening drawing to win the jackpot worth $1,050,000.

The winning numbers were: 2-3-7-23-35.

The Illinois Lottery released a statement Wednesday saying the owner of the winner ticket is the first Illinois Lottery millionaire of 2023.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.