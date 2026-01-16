Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket wins $3M prize

The Brief An Illinois woman became a millionaire after buying a winning scratch-off ticket on Christmas Eve. The anonymous winner purchased the $3 million ticket at a Vandalia gas station after her usual stop was closed. She plans to help her family, save for retirement, and keep working.



An Illinois Lottery player is officially a millionaire after buying a winning scratch-off ticket on Christmas Eve.

What we know:

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Phillips 66 located at 701 Veterans Avenue in Vandalia. She said she was planning on buying scratch-off tickets from a different gas station but the store was closed for the holiday.

The winner bought several tickets, sharing some with her son and mother.

"When I scanned the ticket at the store, I honestly thought the machine was broken—until I realized I had won $3 million," she said.

Courtesy of the Illinois Lottery

She said she plans to use some of the money to support her family while saving the rest for retirement.

"I don’t plan on quitting," she said with a smile. "I’ll take a family vacation, but I’m still working."

By the numbers:

The Phillips 66 will receive $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Last year, the Illinois Lottery sold over 60 million winning tickets, netting players more than $1.62 billion in prizes.