Small plane damaged after landing gear malfunction at Aurora airport: FAA
SUGAR GROVE - The nose gear of a small plane collapsed during a landing Monday afternoon at Aurora Municipal Airport, federal officials said.
What we know:
The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. at the airport in Sugar Grove.
FAA officials say the aircraft, an EV9 Eurostar, was landing when its nose gear gave way. The pilot was the only person on board.
It's unclear if the pilot was injured and what led to the nose gear malfunction.
What's next:
The FAA will continue to investigate.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.