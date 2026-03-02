Small plane damaged after landing gear malfunction at Aurora airport: FAA

The Brief A small plane’s nose gear collapsed during a landing around 12:35 p.m. at Aurora Municipal Airport in Sugar Grove. The aircraft, an EV9 Eurostar, had only the pilot on board; it’s unclear if the pilot was injured. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.



The nose gear of a small plane collapsed during a landing Monday afternoon at Aurora Municipal Airport, federal officials said.

What we know:

The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. at the airport in Sugar Grove.

FAA officials say the aircraft, an EV9 Eurostar, was landing when its nose gear gave way. The pilot was the only person on board.

It's unclear if the pilot was injured and what led to the nose gear malfunction.

What's next:

The FAA will continue to investigate.