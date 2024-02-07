Illinois Lottery: Winning $500K scratch-off ticket sold in Chicago

A $10 scratch-off ticket sold in Chicago netted one lucky Illinois Lottery player $500,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rico Fresh Market, located at 3552 W. Armitage Ave., in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The $500,000 was the top prize from playing a $1000,000,000 Ca$h Spectacular scratch-off ticket. The retailer is also entitled to a one percent selling bonus, amounting to $5,000.

Illinois Lottery officials said over 6.5 million instant tickets have been sold so far this year, totaling over $160 million in prizes.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure place until they are ready to claim their prize.