Illinois man detained after alleged sexual abuse of juvenile

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The Brief A 25-year-old Palatine man has been charged with child sexual abuse material and aggravated criminal sexual abuse following a police investigation involving a juvenile. Angel Valencia Alvarado was arrested Sept. 30 and ordered detained after a detention hearing in Rolling Meadows. Police are asking anyone who may have had a similar experience involving Alvarado to contact the Palatine Police Department.



A 25-year-old Palatine man has been charged after police investigated the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.

What we know:

The Palatine Police Department began investigating July 11 after the juvenile reported that a man had recorded a sexual encounter involving the two in the 1200 block of East Dundee Road.

Detectives conducted multiple interviews and obtained search warrants as part of the investigation. Police identified the suspect as Angel Valencia Alvarado of Palatine.

Valencia Alvarado was taken into custody Sept. 30 and charged with one count of child sexual abuse material, Class X Felony;one count of child sexual abuse material, Class 2 Felony; and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He appeared for a detention hearing Friday and was ordered detained.

Valencia Alvarado is scheduled to return to court Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have had a similar experience involving Valencia Alvarado to contact the Palatine Police Department at 847-359-9000.