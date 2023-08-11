Illinois man who joked about marrying his wife on 'Family Feud' sentenced for her murder

The Illinois man, who on the TV show "Family Feud" joked that he regretted marrying his wife, will spend the rest of his life in prison for her murder.

On Friday, Tim Bliefnick was sentenced to three life sentences.

Prosecutors say he shot his estranged wife 14 times at close range on February 23 in her Quincy home where she lived with their three young boys.

Bliefnick made his joke when he was a contestant on Family Feud in 2020.