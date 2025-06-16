Illinois projected to spend $2.5B on migrants by end of 2025, report claims

Illinois is projected to spend $2.5 billion on migrants with most of it pouring into healthcare costs, according to a new report.

The Illinois Public Policy Institute, which is a watchdog think tank that tracks public policy decisions in the state, released a report on Monday that compiled all the costs that were funneled to supporting migrants that flooded the state.

Of the $2.5 billion, the Illinois Public Policy Institute added that taxpayer funding was allocated to healthcare as well as "migrant welcome centers, housing, emergency food, resettlement services and rental assistance." The report added that Illinois has allocated $478 million since 2023 for "migrant benefits" through the Welcoming with Dignity initiative.

The report explained further that the Illinois state government spent over $1.6 billion on two programs that cover health care costs for migrants, citing a report from the Office of the Auditor General.

According to the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, one of the programs, Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults, which served individuals aged 42-64, was cut due to "budgetary constraints," ending the program on July 1st. The other program that serves seniors will continue.

The audit found that the programs ended up costing significantly more than projected costs.

"Originally, it was estimated the senior program would cost $224 million. Auditors found actual expenditures were 84% higher than expected at $412.3 million," the report stated.

"In 2023 alone, total costs outpaced expected spending by over $400 million, enough money to shelter Illinois’ entire homeless population for a year."

The report comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker testified before Congress on Thursday to address the state's sanctuary policies.

"I have seen firsthand how states have had to shoulder the consequences of a broken immigration system. I'm proud of how we've responded....safe and compassionate immigration policies I believe are vital," Pritzker said in his opening remarks.

"Illinois chose a different path. Faced with a humanitarian crisis, our state made sure children and families did not go hungry or freeze to death," Pritzker said, addressing the busloads of migrants that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed to his state.

Governor Pritzker's office did not respond to a request for comment about the new report by Fox News Digital.

An estimated 51,000 illegal immigrants have traveled to Chicago from the southern border, mostly those that were unloaded from Texas.

Chicago officials did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

