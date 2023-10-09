Illinois takes the crown for having the most beautiful residents
CHICAGO - A new study by Bonus Finder has ranked Illinois residents as the most beautiful in the entire country.
With a beauty score of 76.1 out of 100, the Land of Lincoln secures its place at the top.
Contributing to this title are four Miss USA winners, three Victoria's Secret Angels, and two individuals named among the 'Sexiest Men Alive.'
States with the most beautiful residents:
- Illinois
- California
- Texas
- Nebraska
- New York
- Hawaii
- Oklahoma
- Vermont
- Florida
- North Carolina