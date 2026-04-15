Suburban Chicago museum’s Titanic exhibit takes on water on eerie anniversary

The Brief Storms flooded the Volo Museum’s Titanic exhibit overnight on the anniversary of the ship’s sinking. The museum called it an eerie coincidence, noting it’s the second flood in three years. The cause of the flooding and extent of damage have not been released.



A powerful round of storms left a suburban Chicago museum with an eerie situation: Its Titanic exhibit flooded overnight, on the anniversary of the disaster.

What we know:

The Volo Museum said Wednesday afternoon that its Titanic exhibit flooded following storms Tuesday night, sharing a photo of the damage on Facebook.

"You can't even make this up… This is not staged. Last night, our Titanic Museum flooded for the second time in three years. Last night… on the exact anniversary of the Titanic sinking. What is going on???" the museum's post reads.

The exhibit is the only permanent Titanic display in Illinois. It tells the stories of passengers aboard the ship and features White Star Line pieces and period artifacts, according to the museum’s website.

The RMS Titanic sank April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean, four days into its voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City.

About 2,200 passengers and crew were on board; more than 1,500 died.

There are no living survivors. The last survivor, who was 9 weeks old at the time of the sinking, died in 2009 at age 97, according to a report.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the flooding or the extent of the damage.

More information about the Titanic exhibit and the museum is available on its website.