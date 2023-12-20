Illinois reveals 'naughty' license plate list for 2023

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced on Wednesday that his office has rejected more than 300 customized license plates this year.

Some of the plates were: EATBUTT, BONER, MILFS, WOOPASS, POOPSY, DZNUTZ, and IOWASUX. The reason for their rejection is obvious, but Giannoulias says plates are turned down because they're considered obscene or defamatory.

In addition, plates that pose a readability issue for law enforcement are also been rejected, such as: XKXKKXK or QOOQQOO.

Giannoulias emphasized the importance of adhering to standards.

"I appreciate the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their own customized license plates, but they must meet the standards of good taste and decency," Giannoulias said in a statement. "We keep an eye out for anything tawdry, lewd or offensive, all of which are rejected and placed on our permanent rejection list."

This year, the Secretary of State’s office received 54,768 requests for personalized license plates. The rejection list – in total – now exceeds 7,674 combinations deemed offensive or hard to read.