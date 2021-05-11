Illinois reports 1,562 coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 1,562 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 26 additional deaths.

The cases were among 46,334 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.8 percent, health officials said.

More than 58,000 vaccine doses were administered across the state Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,357,953 cases and 22,261 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 1,930 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 489 needing intensive care and 261 on ventilators.