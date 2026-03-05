Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with attacking, trying to disarm Illinois police officer

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  March 5, 2026 11:25am CST
Samuel Musson | LaSalle County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Samuel H. Musson, 25, was arrested in Leland after allegedly attacking a police officer and trying to take the officer’s gun in January.
    • The officer suffered minor injuries, and Musson is being held in the LaSalle County Jail ahead of his first court appearance.

LELAND, Ill. - A man was charged after allegedly attacking and trying to disarm a Leland police officer this January in LaSalle County.

What we know:

Samuel H. Musson, 25, was wanted on an arrest warrant for disarming a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer, according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The police officer sustained minor injuries after Musson tried to take his gun. 

Musson was arrested Wednesday in Leland by members of the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. 

Musson was taken to the LaSalle County Jail ahead of his first court appearance.

The Source: The information in this report came from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office.

