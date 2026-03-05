Man charged with attacking, trying to disarm Illinois police officer
LELAND, Ill. - A man was charged after allegedly attacking and trying to disarm a Leland police officer this January in LaSalle County.
What we know:
Samuel H. Musson, 25, was wanted on an arrest warrant for disarming a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer, according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The police officer sustained minor injuries after Musson tried to take his gun.
Musson was arrested Wednesday in Leland by members of the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Musson was taken to the LaSalle County Jail ahead of his first court appearance.
The Source: The information in this report came from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office.