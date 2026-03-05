Man charged with attacking, trying to disarm Illinois police officer

article

The Brief Samuel H. Musson, 25, was arrested in Leland after allegedly attacking a police officer and trying to take the officer’s gun in January. The officer suffered minor injuries, and Musson is being held in the LaSalle County Jail ahead of his first court appearance.



What we know:

Samuel H. Musson, 25, was wanted on an arrest warrant for disarming a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer, according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The police officer sustained minor injuries after Musson tried to take his gun.

Musson was arrested Wednesday in Leland by members of the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Musson was taken to the LaSalle County Jail ahead of his first court appearance.