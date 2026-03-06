Aurora man sentenced to 6.5 years for assaulting two officers: authorities

The Brief Aurora man Zackery Moore was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting arrest tied to two separate incidents. In August 2024, Moore struck an Aurora officer in the face during a suspicious person call, causing multiple facial fractures before being taken into custody. In January 2025, Moore assaulted a Kane County sheriff’s officer in jail, refusing orders and grabbing the officer until he was subdued with a Taser.



An Aurora man has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for battery of two police officers on separate occasions, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

What we know:

Zackery Moore has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated battery of a police officer and resisting police on Dec. 2.

On Aug. 6, 2024, Aurora police responded to a 911 call for a suspicious person pacing north and south along North Farnsworth Avenue near the intersection of Coolidge Avenue. An officer found a man matching the description, later identified as Moore. The officer ordered Moore to stop multiple times, but Moore ignored him, according to police.

The officer attempted to grab onto Moore to stop him, but Moore struck the officer on the left side of the face before fleeing the scene, running east on Coolidge Avenue. The officer radioed for support, and with the help of additional officers, Moore was taken into custody near Parkside Avenue despite continually trying to resist.

Zackery L. Moore, 36, Aurora

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for multiple facial fractures, police said.

On Jan. 23, 2025, Moore refused to lock down in his jail cell after returning from a court date. Kane County Sheriff's officers say that Moore was agitated and was calling them slurs. He continued to refuse orders, pushed his cell door open, grabbed an officer by the waist and underarm and pushed the officer back into a table and refused to let go until he was shocked with a taser.

What they're saying:

"Moore’s actions were a direct attack on the men and women who risk their lives every day to protect this community," Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said. "Throughout this case, he showed no remorse for his conduct, and today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of that violence. Police officers must be able to carry out their duties without being assaulted, and our office will always stand firmly behind them when they are harmed in the line of duty."

"This case began as what appeared to be a routine call for service, but quickly escalated when the offender violently attacked one of our officers, leaving him seriously injured," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said. "Situations like this demonstrate how unpredictable police work can be and the risks officers face every time they respond to a call."

What's next:

Under Illinois law, Moore is eligible for day-for-day sentencing and he will receive credit for serving 576 days in the Kane County jail.