Illinois reports 2,942 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,942 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 16 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,279,772 cases, including 21,505 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 69,600 specimens for a total of 21,172,007.  

As of Saturday night, 1,834 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 409 patients were in the ICU and 176 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 4-10, 2021 is 4.2%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 4-10, 2021 is 4.9%.

A total of 7,178,611 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.  

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 126,827 doses.  

On Saturday, 131,285 doses were administered in Illinois.