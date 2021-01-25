Expand / Collapse search
Illinois reports 2,944 new coronavirus cases, 49 more deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,944 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 1,104,763.

Public health officials also reported 49 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 18,798.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 74,202 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24 is 4.7%.

Public health officials report 2,962 people were hospitalized late Sunday with COVID-19, with 601 patients in intensive care units and 302 patients on ventilators.