Illinois reports 2,944 new coronavirus cases, 49 more deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,944 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 1,104,763.

Public health officials also reported 49 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 18,798.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 74,202 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24 is 4.7%.

Public health officials report 2,962 people were hospitalized late Sunday with COVID-19, with 601 patients in intensive care units and 302 patients on ventilators.