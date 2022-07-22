Illinois reports 32,268 new COVID cases, 52 deaths in past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 32,268 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 52 deaths since last Friday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 3,528,282 cases, including 34,309 deaths, in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,453 individuals in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 145 patients were in the ICU, and 46 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, health officials said.

The CDC said 58 counties are rated at "High Community Level" for COVID-19 — which includes counties around the Chicago and Rockford area.

About 36 counties in Illinois are rated at "Medium Community Level."

"The data tells us that COVID-19 is still with us and still spreading," IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement. "The most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus is to be up-to-date on vaccines and booster shots. If you have been waiting to get a vaccine, booster or a second booster, please don’t wait any longer."

The Illinois counties listed at ‘High Community Level’ include: Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, Bureau, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Fulton, Knox, Livingston, Logan, Marshall, McDonough, Menard, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Sangamon, Schuyler, Tazewell, Vermillion and Warren in central Illinois; and Alexander, Bond, Calhoun, Franklin, Jackson, Jersey, Madison, Marion, Perry, Pulaski, Union, Wabash and Williamson in Southern Illinois.

A total of 22,896,870 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, health officials said.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.